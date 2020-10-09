Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
The New York Comic Con Funko Drops Are Here and Gamestop Gets This Adorable Ein T-Shirt Combo

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Cowboy Bebop Ein T-Shirt/Funko Combo | $30 | Gamestop

Comic Con exclusives are coveted items and Funko has been at the top of those lists for a very long time. With all cons going online this year exclusives have shifted to different companies and distributors. Gamestop got, in my opinion, one of the very best for NYCC. This t-shirt/Funko of the beloved corgi Ein from Cowboy Bebop will surely be a fan favorite in no time.

As a huge lover of Ein, this is one I was really looking forward to. These versions are flocked also! I collect mostly dog Funkos so once they announced this cutey I knew I would be first in line for it. Funko does these combo packs every now and then with the POP! line and they usually vibe really well together. This shirt not only features the space fluffer but also kid phenome Radical Edward. This is a great gift for Bepop enthusiasts or even doggo lovers because let’s be real, how could you not love that sweet little pooch?!

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

