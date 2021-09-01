Smartmi Evaporative Humidifier 2 | $120 | Amazon | Use code: MiKinja20

Fall is finally here! Well, technically it starts in late September, but we all really know it starts the moment PSLs become available. In which case—Happy Several Weeks Into Fall Already Everyone! And being that it’s several weeks into Fall, that means the air is going to become a whole lot dryer. Uncomfortably dry. Lucky for us, a brand new humidifier from Smartmi launched today to make all our dryness problems go away.

Who is it for? Well, a humidifier can be helpful for a wide range of folks be it from young children to elderly. Anyone suffering from allergies or respiratory diseases struggle when their residences become cold and dry in the Fall and Winter months. I myself suffer from regular nosebleeds and the simple act of turning on my humidifier overnight can be enough to prevent them all together.

Unlike many other humidifiers on the market, the new Smartmi Evaporative Humidifier 2 adds moisture into the air without water mist. Instead, through evaporative humidification, the humidifier is able to increase the humidity without producing any water mist which could potentially combine with dust and bacteria in the air—making for a healthier, more breathable home.The no-mist design also prevents water from pooling near the humidifier, creating wet walls or furniture.

The Smartmi Evaporative Humidifier 2 offers a self-cleaning mode, making your life easier and saving you the hassle of manually cleaning the device. Long pressing the brightness button will start self-cleaning mode which will remove any odors or stains inside the unit. Plus, with a large capacity of 4L, you’ll be able to just fill and forget—working for up to 24 hours after a single fill. Not to mention, you’ll barely hear it running with a noise level of only 35dB.

The Mi Home App allows you to control your humidifier from wherever you are in your home. Toggle the sound on or off, set a timer for your humidifier, or enable air-drying mode. When air-drying mode is enabled, the humidifier will still work for up to 8 hours when the water level reaches under 10%, drying up the remaining water to prevent buildup of impurities and odor. You can also turn the display screen off and set personalized instructions for your humidifier—all from your connected smartphone or tablet. You can even set child lock parameters to keep your loved ones safe.

On the topic of safety, the Smartmi Evaporative Humidifier 2 is also equipped with all-around safety protection. An auto-shutoff will be enabled if the water level reaches under 10%. All electrical components are in the top part with the water tank underneath. If any outside force somehow separates the top part from the water tank on bottom, the humidifier will automatically turn off.

The Smartmi Evaporative Humidifier 2 will normally go for $160, but is marked down to $152 on Amazon for the launch. However, you can also enter the promo code MiKinja20 for an additional 20% off. That brings it down to only $120. Note though that this deal is only valid for the next couple weeks through September 15th, so go get yours today.