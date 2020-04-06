The New NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Box (Cylinder?) Streams Games and 4K Movies, And it's $20 Off Today

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV 8GB Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV 8GB | $130 | Best Buy

If you weren’t scared away by NVIDIA’s insistence on making its latest media box looks more like a toothbrush holder, you’re in luck: Best Buy is chopping $20 off its price today, with your final being $130 before taxes. It’s still full price at NVIDIA’s own website and the Google Store, and for some reason, it’s pretty hard to find anywhere else.

The NVIDIA SHIELD is a great media device that delivers 4K movies and shows, an Android TV app experience, and smart home functionality with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support.

If that’s not enough: not only can it run games that were originally designed for mobile, but it can even handle demanding triple-A titles thanks to GeForce NOW streaming . You’ll need a game controller if you’re getting it for those purposes , and unfortunately, those are sold separately.