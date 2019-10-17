It's all consuming.
The *New* Nintendo Switch With Better Battery Life Is Down to Just $275, Right Now

Tercius
Nintendo Switch Console | $275 | Amazon | Discount applied at checkout
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Amazon’s dropping the price of the latest version of the Nintendo Switch down $275. This is one of the first discounts we’ve seen on the standalone unit. This newer model has better battery life than the previous one, and still an amazing hybrid gaming console.

The discount is automatically applied at checkout, however I can’t imagine this discount lasting for long. So, act fast.

