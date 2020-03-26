It's all consuming.
Best Gaming Deals

The Neo Geo Mini International Edition Is Down to $50

Gabe Carey
Neo Geo Mini International | $50 | Amazon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Want to relive classics like The King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, and Metal Slug 3? Then break out that Ulysses S. Grant, because the international edition of the arcade cabinet-fashioned SNK NeoGeo Mini is $50 on Amazon right now. It’s small enough that you can carry it around on walks out to the park. The instant save/load function makes it easy to pick up and put down on a whim.

With a 3.5-inch screen, 40 classics from one of the golden eras of gaming, and a built-in joystick and stereo speakers, it’s a fun little system to play at home or on the go. HDMI-out makes it possible to bring your session to the big screen, and a USB power supply means you can hook it up to your portable charger of choice for a truly wall outlet-free experience.

