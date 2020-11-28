The Motorola MOTO G7 is just $130 for Cyber Monday

Motorola Moto G7 Power Unlocked 32GB $129 | Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

As Christmas fast approaches, a smartphone for a family relative is a great way to have them be rid of their old trusty button-phone that’s now falling apart.

Featuring a 6.2" HD screen with a 12MP camera at the back and a 8MP selfie camera, it’s a great low-end phone for someone to discover how the different apps can help benefit them each day.

The Motorola Moto G7 also has a 5000 mAh battery so the phone can last for up to 2 days on a single charge, while there is 32GB of storage, but you can expand it up to 2TB with a microSD card if you wish.