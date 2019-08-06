Graphic: Shep McAllister

You probably think you’ve seen everything there is to see in the USB battery pack market by now. But not so fast, my friends.



This 10,000mAh battery pack from myCharge doubles as a Qi charging pad whether it’s plugged in or not, which is a pretty rare feature on its own. That means you can use it to top off your phone on the go, even if you forgot to bring a cable.

But what makes it truly unique is the fact that it can also recharge itself wirelessly, and pass that charge through to your phone. You just set it face up on a Qi charging pad to recharge the battery, then set your phone on top of the battery pack to charge it wirelessly. Chargeception, y’all. Get it for an all-time low $52 by clipping the $5 coupon.