Photo: Anker

Anker’s 10W Qi charging pad is the best-selling wireless charger in Kinja Deals history, and it’s down under $17 on Amazon today, no promo code required.

It’ll charge compatible Android phones at 10W, but just note that it’ll only feed 5W to iPhones. That’s fine for overnight charging, but it’ll be pretty slow if you’re using it during the day.