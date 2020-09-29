The Most Horrifying Funko I've Ever Seen Is Currently $9 for Preorder

Cavity Sam Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Cavity Sam | $9 | Amazon



First off, how did I just never know the Operation character’s name is Cavity Sam? That just adds a layer to how disturbing this is. Who ’s the audience for this? Are there Operation enthusiasts clamoring for a Funko of a cadaver? This is quite possibly the most unnerving toy they’ve released to date. I mean Funko’s have their own weirdness with each recreation being a full dead-eyed version of the source material and I’ve only ever really found it works for animals. B ut hey, to each their own. If you a board game junkie and need a frightening figure to grace your space Cavity Sam is for you. I just hope he doesn’t haunt your dreams.

Advertisement

Good ‘Ol Sam is a preorder and will be released on October 17. Prime members will get free shipping.