It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

The Most Horrifying Funko I've Ever Seen Is Currently $9 for Preorder

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
266
Save
Cavity Sam | $9 | Amazon
Cavity Sam | $9 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Cavity Sam | $9 | Amazon

First off, how did I just never know the Operation character’s name is Cavity Sam? That just adds a layer to how disturbing this is. Who’s the audience for this? Are there Operation enthusiasts clamoring for a Funko of a cadaver? This is quite possibly the most unnerving toy they’ve released to date. I mean Funko’s have their own weirdness with each recreation being a full dead-eyed version of the source material and I’ve only ever really found it works for animals. But hey, to each their own. If you a board game junkie and need a frightening figure to grace your space Cavity Sam is for you. I just hope he doesn’t haunt your dreams.

Advertisement

Good ‘Ol Sam is a preorder and will be released on October 17. Prime members will get free shipping.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm)
Apple Watch Series 6 Is Already $15 Off
Apple Watch Series 6 Is Already $15 Off
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When's It Happening and the Best Deals Right Now

Clear Your Brain Fog and Give These Independent Coffee Brands a Shot

Snag a Laptop, Desktop, or Printer on the Cheap in the HP Days Sale

Tuesday's Best Deals: Free Atlas Coffee, Echo Dot 2-Pack, Batman 18-Film Set, Vava Dash Cam, Plush Donut Dog Cushion, and More