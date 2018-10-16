Graphic: Shep McAllister

The mop of the future is here, and it’s never been cheaper. The Bissell Spinwave Plus combines two spinning pads and a water/cleaning solution dispenser into one fast-acting, easy-to-maneuver hard floor cleaner. You can even swap out the regular soft pads for scrubbier ones (included) for particularly sticky messes. Annd when you’re done, they go straight into the laundry to be reused again later.

