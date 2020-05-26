It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
The Magic Bullet Offers Convenient Cooking and Clean up and This Small Set Is 40% Off

Sheilah Villari
40% off Magic Bullet | $30 | Amazon
40% off Magic Bullet | $30 | Amazon
Illustration: Sheilah Villari
40% off Magic Bullet | $30 | Amazon

You don’t have to be a gym rat or workout bro to enjoy this Magic Bullet deal. Amazon is taking $20 off this thirteen piece set to help with your smoothies, sauces, sorbets, and even margaritas. This is for the small version of the popular brand.

The Magic Bullet is pretty much the holy grail of easy to operate and clean blenders. It chops, mixes, blends, whips, and more. You’ll get a recipe book to conjure a plethora of ideas on how to fully utilize the product. You’ll be making quick tasty snacks in no time. Reading the notes on this I never even thought to use it to blend an omelet. This versatile item is a must for any kitchen.

In stock June 2 and ships free with Amazon Prime.

