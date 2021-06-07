The Lora DiCarlo Line Is on Sale Right Now at Ella Paradis, This Never Happens

15% off Lora DiCarlo Collection HOT Image : Lora DiCarlo

15% off Lora DiCarlo Collection | Ella Paradis | Use Code HOT



Ella Paradis never does this. The Lora DiCarlo Collection is on sale until June 15. Take 15% off anything in the line. Lora DiCarlo started in 2017 and quickly became a shining star in the sex tech space. Thanks largely to their founder’s relationship with Oregon State University’s Robotics & Engineering Lab, their products are thoughtfully designed with strong innovation. Each of their eight products is beautifully built with pleasure and aesthetics in mind. Use the code HOT at checkout to grab your discount now.

Advertisement

I tested the Osé 2, and it is not for the faint of heart. This is an upgrade to one of their older toys, and it boasts dual pleasure points. This was one of the most intense and robust G-spot massagers I’ve ever tried. Designed to be more comfortable with a slightly longer body and more flexibility, it’s got crazy power. Even just using it for clitoral stimulation is insane. You’ll barely need this to go as fast as it can before you’re exactly where you want to be. It will also run for about an hour off of one charge, but I’m telling you, you definitely won’t need it for even close to that long.

This will ship for free.