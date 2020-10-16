The Logitech C920 is One of the Best Webcams, And You Can Grab One for $78

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Logitech C920 Webcam | $78 | B&H Photo
I happily paid $100 for my Logitech C920 webcam when I first began chasing my stream dreams, but with increased demand from the work-from-home crowds, they’ve been hard to find. Not only does B&H Photo have it in stock, but it’s down to $78 and shipping in just a few short days. I’ll maintain that you can get by with just about anything for work or school, but with better color accuracy and clarity—not to mention easy tweaking in the Logitech G Hub app—the Logitech C920 should be the minimum for anything else.