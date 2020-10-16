Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

The Logitech C920 is One of the Best Webcams, And You Can Grab One for $78

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsLogitech DealsB&H Deals
290
Save
Logitech C920 Webcam | $78 | B&amp;H Photo
Logitech C920 Webcam | $78 | B&H Photo
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Logitech C920 Webcam | $78 | B&H Photo

I happily paid $100 for my Logitech C920 webcam when I first began chasing my stream dreams, but with increased demand from the work-from-home crowds, they’ve been hard to find. Not only does B&H Photo have it in stock, but it’s down to $78 and shipping in just a few short days. I’ll maintain that you can get by with just about anything for work or school, but with better color accuracy and clarity—not to mention easy tweaking in the Logitech G Hub app—the Logitech C920 should be the minimum for anything else.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Verdict Is In: These Are the Best Non-Stick Pans You Can Buy Online, According to the Experts

Grab Your Loud Shirts and Baggy Jeans: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is 15% off

Thursday's Best Deals: Polk Signa Soundbar, Digital Games and Subscriptions, Colgate Toothpaste, Halloween Face Masks, and More

Complete Your iPhone 12 With Top-Notch Accessories for Apple’s Latest