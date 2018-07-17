The Ninja Professional BL610 blender is slightly less powerful than the 660, which readers voted their favorite, and it doesn’t include the single-serve blending cups, but at an all-time low $50, it’s a fantastic deal.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
The Little Sibling To Our Readers' Favorite Blender Is Just $50 For Prime Day
The Ninja Professional BL610 blender is slightly less powerful than the 660, which readers voted their favorite, and it doesn’t include the single-serve blending cups, but at an all-time low $50, it’s a fantastic deal.