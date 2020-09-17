It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
The Linksys Velop AC2200, One of the Best Mesh Routers You Can Buy, Is $100 Off

Gabe Carey
Although it’s not been updated with the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, the Linksys Velop AC2200 mesh Wi-Fi 5 system is still an incredibly popular router, posited as an alternative to Google Nest Wifi and the Netgear Orbi. Still, the Velop consistently ranks among the top routers on virtually every “best of” list you’ll find online. It’s a versatile option for anyone looking to boost their Wi-Fi speeds (and range) at home. Best of all, it’s on sale for $300 at Best Buy for a limited time. With tri-band connectivity, MU-MIMO, and directional beamforming, it’s a premium piece of kit, for $50 less than Nest Wifi in the same configuration.

Software-wise, the Velop integrates with Alexa for seamless device management and connection/disconnection on the fly. Parental controls are in place so you never have to worry about your kids perusing age-inappropriate websites or 4chan. A subscription service called Linksys Aware is also on offer, which allows you to use the Velop as motion sensor surveillance. Just plop all three mesh units in different areas of the house, and you’ve got yourself a trio of robust routers doubling as range extenders. Never again will you have to turn it off and back on again to stream 4K Netflix in the guest room.

