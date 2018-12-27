Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Travelpro’s Maxlite luggage series just keeps getting lighter. The Maxlite 3 was a reader favorite the last time we did a carry-on luggage poll, and the new Maxlite 5s are even easier on the scales.



Today on Amazon, this 21" carry-on is on sale for the best price yet. Even with a full set of spinner wheels, it weighs less than six pounds, so you’ll be able to easily maneuver it into the overhead bin, or skirt overweight baggage fees on European airlines that weight carry-ons. Yep, that’s a thing, and it’ll probably be a thing in the U.S. before long.