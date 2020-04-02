It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
The Lelo Sona 2 Cruise Is 15% Off

Lelo Sona 2 Cruise | $118 | Lelo

Thanks to Lelo's "Stay At Home" sale, you can get your hands on a Sona 2 Cruise for a decent $118. If you're not familiar with Lelo products, they're a luxury sex toy brand that provides sleek, and hella pleasurable toys to anyone with a vagina. It's that simple. The Lelo Sona 2 Cruise is specifically designed with sensonic wave technology to offer constant pressure on all your private parts, as well as "cruise control" to increase pressure when you apply more force, or less depending on your mood. Grab this toy and you'll be sure to climax again, again....and again!

