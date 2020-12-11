The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Didn't Win Any Awards Last Night, But It's on Sale for $40

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Screenshot : Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Digital) | $40 | Best Buy



Last night’s Game Awards featured quite a few snubs, as games like Hades were nearly shutout in The Last of Us Part II’s unstoppable sweep. The biggest snub of them all though? The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild didn’t win anything! I know what you’re thinking. “That game came out in 2017!” Sure, but Among Us came out in 2018 and it won two awards last night. So if the year a game was released doesn’t actually mean anything as it pertains to eligibility, why can’t The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild compete? How about a Best Ongoing Game win? It continues to be really good! Action/Adventure? Pretty much still the best! All I’m asking for is either consistency or respect. Either will do. In the meantime, you can grab a digital copy of the game for $40 at Best Buy .