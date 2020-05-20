It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
The Laziest Way to Decorate Is With Pillows and Wayfair Lets You Do It for Less

Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Pillows are an easy way to brighten up or revive a room. Wayfair currently has over 9,000 decorative pillows and throws on sale for you to do just that.

There are even a few heated blankets leftover from last season but you never know if a cool summer night could hit and you need to fire one up. I do get curious about rediculous things on sale when these deals occur. My pick for this one is a gold leather pillow that’s was once $700 but you can have now for just $290. :Insert crying laughing emoji:

But there really are some beautiful pieces and greats discounts to easily breathe some new life into rooms we have been spending a lot more time in. I like this abstract lumbar one and the texture of this chevron pillow is super chic. Grab a few, save some money, and happy decorating.

