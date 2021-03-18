It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
The Latest LEGO Minecraft Building Kits Are 20% off at Amazon

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
LEGO Minecraft The Pig House | $40 | Amazon LEGO Minecraft The Trading Post | $16 | Amazon LEGO Minecraft The Abandoned Mine | $16 | Amazon LEGO Minecraft The Bee Farm | $16 | Amazon
Image: LEGO
Minecraft is almost like a virtual LEGO building simulation, at least in Creative mode, and the two forces completed the cycle by issuing official LEGO Minecraft building kits a few years back. They’ve been wildly popular and keep rolling out, and now Amazon is taking 20% off a few of the latest sets released for 2021. The 490-piece The Pig House set is marked down to $40 today, while the smaller The Trading Post, The Abandoned Mine, and The Bee Farm kits—each with 200+ pieces—are marked down to $16 apiece.

Amazon is also taking 20% off these new 2021 LEGO City sets below, if you’re looking for even more building experiences and/or non-Minecraft stuff.

