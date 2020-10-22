Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
The Latest iPad Air Isn't Even Out Yet, And You Can Already Save $40

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Apple iPad Air 4th Gen (64GB) | $560 | Amazon
Not set to ship until tomorrow, you can pre-order the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and get $40 in savings, bringing your total down to $560 for the base 64GB model. Early reviews are in, and all indications are that this is the best value among all of Apple’s big slates.

It shares a lot in common with the bigger, more powerful, much more expensive iPad Pro. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500), big (12.9 inches vs 10.9 inches), or fast (120hz vs 60hz). But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. It also comes in five fun colors: Green, Silver Gold, Space Grey, and Sky Blue.

Quentyn Kennemer

