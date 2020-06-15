The Latest Generation iPad Mini Is $50 Off

iPad Mini (Wi-Fi Only; 64GB 256GB

iPad Mini (Wi-Fi + Cellular; 64GB 256GB Graphic : Gabe Carey

iPad Mini (Wi-Fi Only; 64GB, 256GB) | $350- 499 | Amazon

iPad Mini (Wi-Fi + Cellular; 64GB, 256GB) | $479-629 | Amazon

Every time I see an iPad deal, I’m reminded of this tweet from Washington Post reporter Gene Park. Also the NY Times article he’s referencing, but mostly his tweet. The iPad has supplanted our TVs as the main TV- and movie-watching device of the house. It’s an all-in-one distraction, and you can pick up the latest fun-size version for $350 on Amazon. At full price, the iPad mini would cost you $400—an extra 13%—though it’s found regularly for $385.

Between its 7.9-inch Retina display, the ageing but still pretty fast A12 Bionic processor, and up to 10 hours of battery life, there’s a lot to love about the iPad mini. Even if this version is over a year old, it’s still the latest model and it’s got plenty of character despite the lack of storage space. If that’s a dealbreaker, the 256GB config is on sale for $500, saving you the same $50 as its 64GB twin. Upgrade to Wi-Fi + cellular for on-the-go series binges. The only SKU that doesn’t seem to be discounted is the AppleCare+ bundle.