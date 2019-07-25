Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

The Last of Us Remastered | $12 | Amazon

The Last of Us was originally a PS3 game, but its remastered edition is still one of the best titles you can play on your PS4, and it’s a no-brainer at $12. But, it gets better if you’ve got Amazon Prime (you can sign up for Twitch Prime for free)

The price at checkout is $15 but there’s also $3 in extra savings. And if you have Twitch Prime, you’ll get $15 credit after you buy this game and that gives you $3 more than you paid. And since Amazon credit is basically real money... well, y’know.