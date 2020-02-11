It's all consuming.
The Kodak Mini Shot Instant Camera Is Down To A Low $60

Ignacia Fulcher
Kodak Instant Camera | $60 | Amazon
If you’re the friend who always needs to take photos in order to remember the moments, you should check out the Kodak Mini Shot instant camera. It’s down to $60, which is the lowest we’ve seen it. It’s equipped with things like Bluetooth connectivity so you can edit the photos you’ve taken and print them out instantly. Not to mention it’s hella pocket-sized, which means it won’t be a burden in your pocket or bag. So go ahead, be in the moment, take a photo of all your adventures to hang in your house or office with the touch of your fingers! Just make sure to grab one of these before they’re gone!

Ignacia Fulcher

Commerce Editor

