Photo: Valentino Funghi (Unsplash)

While you're out there gearing up for the arrival of Memorial Day Weekend, we'll be here, updating this post with all the best Memorial Day sales and deals this nation has to offer.



Screenshot: REI

It’s baaaaaack. REI’s annual Anniversary Sale is always the company’s biggest sale of the year. In fact, it’s basically REI’s Black Friday, since the brand famously opts out of the post-Thanksgiving deal bacchanal. So get over there before all the good stuff is gone.

For the biggest markdowns, you’ll want to proceed directly to the Peak Deals section, where limited quantities of certain items are marked down by 50% or more.

Some great options elsewhere in the sale include Patagonia’s famous Nano Puff jackets (men | women), hiking and trail running shoes from all the best brands, tech gear like GPS watches and portable power solutions, and swimwear from the likes of prAna, O’Neill, and Patagonia.

If you have affinity for certain outdoor brands, you can also just head to REI’s All Sales page, and sort by your favorite brands.



See something you want that isn’t on sale? REI members can save 20% on a single full priced item at both REI and REI Outlet for the duration of the sale with promo code ANNV19. A lifetime membership costs $20, and is totally worth it.



Image: Wayfair

If your house needs some sprucing up before summer, look no further than Wayfair’s Memorial Day Clearance sale. Right now, you can save up to 70% on tons of home items, including patio furniture, mattresses, major appliances, backyard play sets, and more. Order now, and your home is officially barbecue-ready before the long weekend hits.

Photo: Leesa

Memorial Day is one of the best times of the year to buy a mattress, and Leesa isn’t letting us down with 15% off both its standard foam and hybrid spring mattresses, plus two free pillows with every order.



The pillows themselves are somewhat mysterious—they’re automatically added to your card, and are described as “Down Alternative Pillows,” which aren’t listed on Leesa’s pillow page—but hey, they’re free.

The queen Leesa mattress will set you back $845 during this sale (down from $995), and the equivalent hybrid mattress costs $1,440 (down from $1,695). If you need help deciding, there’s a comparison page here, so you can sleep easy with your decisions.

Image: Marmot

The changing of the seasons is a great time to buy new clothes, and Marmot is thinking about getting you geared up to go outside outside for less. Right now, they’re is taking an extra 25% off sitewide during the company’s Memorial Day Sale. Just use promo code SALE25, then start planning your summer outdoor excursions while you wait for the gear to arrive.



Need somewhere to get started? The Marmot Precip and Minimalist were both among our readers’ favorite rain coats.

BioLite Memorial Day Deals | BioLite

BioLite, the company behind the wood burning camp stove that recharges your phone with fire, just kicked off its Memorial Day Sale, with something for every tech-loving outdoor enthusiast (no, they’re not mutually exclusive interests!).

The CampStove 2 is there, as is the SolarHome 620, which adds some lights and USB chargers to any off-grid shed or cabin, and the HeadLamp 330, which is our favorite product of its kind. But the most exciting deal is the first ever discount on the FirePit. This Kickstarter sensation uses thermoelectric fans to promote big, beautiful flames that you’ll be able to fully enjoy thanks to the transparent mesh sidewalls. It also doubles a hibachi grill, so safe to say the next neighborhood barbecue is going to be in your backyard.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The Memorial Day sales have descended upon us, and if you’re Memorial Day Weekend will include some outdoor adventures, be sure to head over to Backcountry. Right now, over 21,000 items, including gear and apparel for the whole family, are up to 50% off thanks to the brand’s Memorial Day Sale, including stuff from The North Face, Osprey, prAna, Mountain Hardwear, and more. So, load up on everything you’ll need for summer activities before this sale heads out on a permanent vacation.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Treat your feet to a new pair of Timberlands from the brand’s Memorial Day Event for 25% off. Yes, there are plenty of men’s and women’s boots included in the promotion, but there are also several sandals, boat shoes, and styles for kids up for grabs. Step to it!

Image: Eddie Bauer

If you’re thinking of going outside anytime soon, this Eddie Bauer sale will serve you well. The outdoor retailer is taking 40% off everything on their site (excluding tents, sleeping bags, and non-Eddie Bauer brand products) for their Memorial Day Sale with promo code SUMMIT40. So stock up on all the gear and apparel you need for the rest season (or future seasons) before these hot deals cool down.

Graphic: Eight Sleep

Between the privacy violations, the techno-fascism, and the ever-increasing indignities of gig-based capitalism, the future kind of sucks! But hey, at least we got a liquid cooled mattress out of it. Finally.

Here’s how it works:

The Pod features a series of fluid-filled channels running through the foam mattress, and a single hub that can cool the liquid to as low as 55 degrees, or heat it up to 115, and circulate different temperatures to both sides of the bed independently. If you like a cool mattress, and your partner prefers things warm and cozy, this seems like a complete solution where electric blankets only solve one person’s problem. Of course, this being 2019, it also works with Alexa (“Alexa, cool down my bed”), tracks how much you’re tossing and turning, and can even gently wake you up in the morning by cooling down the mattress. You can skip all the smart features and just enjoy the Pod for its unique climate control options, but they’re there if you want them.

The Pod only came out last month, but now you can save $200 for Memorial Day, plus free in-home setup (a $200 value). It’s still an expensive mattress, let’s be clear (even on sale we’re talking over $1,900 for a queen), but there’s really nothing else quite like it on the market.

It’s not nearly as slick, but you can also achieve a similar cooling and heating effect with your existing mattress with ChiliPad, as we’ve covered here.

Photo: Burrow

With its modular design, free shipping in regular-sized-boxes, and attractive design, Burrow sits on the throne of the direct-to-consumer sofa industry, and you can score a rare deal on the couch (or chair, or ottoman) of your choice during the company’s Memorial Day sale, including the company’s brand new leather offerings.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Burrow

For a limited time, promo code SUMMER19 will get you 10% off all orders, 15% off orders of $1,400 or more, and 20% off orders of $2,500 or more. Some of the site’s marketing materials say that you can save “up to $500,” but the 20% code doesn’t seem to be capped, as we were able to save over $600 on a larger order.

A loveseat, any couch, or a chair paired with an ottoman will get you over the minimum here. As always, you get to pick your fabric, your leg color, and even the height of your arms, and you also get a 30 day risk free trial, with a simple return process if you don’t like it.

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But Memorial Day’s 10% sitewide sale (live now) holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



They’ve run the same deal for a few other holidays this year, but this is still a solid deal if you’re in the market for a great bed.

To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code MEMORIAL19 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

The best part of the deal is that any accessories you order at the same time will be discounted as well. I’m personally a huge fan of Casper’s pillow, but they make everything from adjustable bed frames to sheets to box springs, and unlike the mattresses, those aren’t eligible for the aforementioned common podcast discounts.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Looking to get a little snack for your Memorial Day BBQ this year? You’re going to want to throw a bag of M&M’s in your shopping cart. Right now, you can get 15% off a 42 oz. bag of Red, White, & Blue M&M’s on Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page. The bag is “party size,” but we totally won’t judge you if you just want to keep these all to yourself.

