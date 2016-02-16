The Kinja Deals Guide to the Best Labor Day Sales [Updating]

Photo : David Lezcano ( Unsplash

When it comes to saving money over the holiday weekend, sit back, relax, and let us do the work for you. We’ve rounded up the best Labor Day deals across the web, so you barely need to lift a finger (well, you may need to lift one finger) in order to shop some great deals. Scroll down to start getting in on the end-of-summer savings.



Photo : REI

REI’s Labor Day Sale is always one of the company’s biggest sales of the year. In fact, you could think of it as REI’s Black Friday, since the brand famously opts out of the post-Thanksgiving deal bacchanal. So get over there before all the good stuff is gone.



For the biggest markdowns, you’ll want to proceed directly to the Peak Deals section, where limited quantities of certain items are marked down by 50% or more.

Just because it’s a Labor Day Sale doesn’t mean you can’t find gear for the upcoming colder weather. For example, Patagonia’s ultra popular Better Sweater (men | women), the Arc’teryx Proton FL Insulated Hoodie (men) and The North Face’s ThermoBall insulated jacket (men | women) are all 50% off, while supplies last.

The sale also seems to be particularly heavy on camping gear, including REI’s Half Dome Tent (our readers’ favorite for backpacking), Magma sleeping bags (men | women), MSR’s Pocket Rocket camp stove, and even the best price we’ve ever seen on BioLite’s FirePit, which you can use in your backyard all year long.

If you’re spending over $100, you’ll want to add a $20 REI lifetime membership to your cart as well, as you’ll get a $20 bonus gift card added to your order automatically.

If you have affinity for certain outdoor brands, you can also just head to REI’s All Sales page, and sort by your favorite brands.



Don’t see what you’re looking for. Check out REI Garage’s clearance items, which are an extra 20% off for Labor Day with promo code LABORDAY19.

Image : Chelsea Stone

Labor Day is a great time to load up on gear, especially since Columbia has marked down over 1,300 items that will serve you well into fall and winter. Jackets, boots, and much more are available for 25% off, so it makes sense to stock up before the next season—or even the long weekend—hits.



Photo : Goal Zero

Goal Zero Labor Day Deals | Goal Zero

Goal Zero has been turning out camp-friendly power and lighting solutions for years, and their Labor Day sale is a rare chance to save on four of their best products.



Yeti 1400 Lithium: a massive lithium power bank with two AC outlets, USB-C Power Delivery, and the ability to charge a smartphone 70 times, run a refrigerator for nearly a day, or power a small LCD TV for 14 hours, making it perfect for tailgating. You can also add solar panels to extend its life. Priced at $1,440, down from $1,800.

Sherpa 100 AC: A portable, airline-approved battery pack with USB-C, Qi wireless charging, and an AC outlet. It’s the AC outlet that sets it apart from the Sherpa 100 PD, which we wrote about here. Priced at $240 from the usual $300, and matched at Amazon.

Nomad 7 Plus: A foldable, 7W solar panel that you can attach to the outside of a backpack to charge your phone while you hike or camp. Down to $80 from the usual $100.

Lighthouse 400: A 400 lumen electric lantern that can also recharge your phone, and includes a hand crank to allow you to recharge the battery in the backcountry. Down to $56 from $70, and matched at Amazon.

Photo : Casper

10% off Any Order With Purchase of a Mattress | Casper | Promo code LABORDAY

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this 10% sitewide sale (live now) holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



They’ve run the same deal for a few other holidays this year, but this is still a solid deal if you’re in the market for a great bed.

To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $269 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code LABORDAY at checkout to see the savings stack up.

The Internet Mattress Evolved: Casper Wave Casper was newly formed when I first went to their New York City showroom, which consisted of an… Read more

Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Don’t miss out on your chance to score equipment, rainwear, and sportswear from Marmot at a major discount. For Labor Day, the outdoor retailer is taking 25% off all of the aforementioned product categories, so you can sit back, relax, and buy over the long weekend in preparation for your upcoming fall excursions. So snag our favorite men’s or women’s Minimalist Rain Jacket, our readers’ favorite men’s or women’s PreCip jacket, or any other gear you need before this sale says farewell.



Image : Eddie Bauer

If you’re thinking of going outside anytime soon, this Eddie Bauer sale will serve you well. The outdoor retailer is taking 50% off your purchase for Labor Day—plus, they’re taking an extra 50% off their entire clearance section with promo code OUTDOORS. So stock up on all the gear and apparel you need for the rest season (or future seasons) before these hot deals cool down.



Photo : Jachs

Labor Day is basically here already, or at least, all of the sales are. Thankfully, you can get up to 87% sitewide at Jachs during their Labor Day Sale. Right now, crewnecks are on sale for as low as $17, while Chinos are only $35, and all men’s henleys are $17. Fall is coming up quick, so you’re going to wanter to shop Jachs’s outwear selection while some jackets and sherpa-lined flannels are marked down to $39. Free shipping is included on orders over $100, no code required.

Graphic : Chelsea Stone

If your summer wardrobe isn’t looking so hot, it’s time to hit up Original Penguin. Their Labor Day Sale is on now, which means select styles including polos, tees, button-downs, and pants are up to 60% off with promo code LABOR60. Plus, use promo code OPSHIP to score free shipping on your order. Prices start at under $20, so it’s a pretty lit opportunity to score some fiery new looks.



Summer might be almost over, but those good long weekend vibes are flowing at Philosophy. The beauty brand’s Labor Day Weekend promotion is on, so you can save $10 off any purchase worth $50 or more, $20 off orders $75 plus, and $30 off purchases of $100 or more with promo code SAVEMORE. Now’s your chance to load up on nice-smelling favorites for next season and beyond.

