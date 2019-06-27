Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

While you’re out there gearing up for the arrival of July 4th, we’ll be here, updating this post with all the best Fourth of July sales and deals this nation has to offer.

Outdoor barbecues will be back before you know it, and you can be ready for that (and all of your other cooking needs) with a 15% discount on the best kitchen thermometer money can buy: the Thermapen Mk4.



You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, is waterproof, and is accurate within 0.7°F. Step back into the kitchen in just about any nice restaurant, and you’ll probably see some ThermoWorks gear in use.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, and even then, deals on every available color are even rarer.

Photo: Miir

From growlers and howlers to tumblers and camp cups, Miir makes some of our favorite drinkware around, whether you’re hauling it into the backcountry, or sipping from it at home.



MiiR Reinvented The Camp Cup You might know MiiR for their bikes and bags, but they’re also one of our favorite drinking vessel… Read more Read

Today on Amazon, most of their wares (including the wine bottle and wine tumbler, which are usually excluded from these sales) are about 25% off their regular prices (prices vary a bit by color, in some cases), and our readers can save an extra 10% on anything they sell with promo code KinjaDeals30. We’ll toast to that. A few favorites are below (along with their deal prices), but you can also just head over to Miir’s Amazon storefront and browse from there.

Bonus: Don’t miss out on the Limited Edition designs, which feature great artwork and bold colors.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vacuum-insulated bottles can keep drinks hot or cold all day long, and Hydro Flask makes some of the most popular options out there. Their wares don’t go on sale often, but from now through the Fourth of July, the entire site is 25% off, with the discount taken automatically at checkout. Every cooler, every coffee mug, every limited edition bottle, and every tumbler in every color imaginable is on sale (except for MyHydro custom bottles and the Journey Series), so drink up.



Bonus: Use promo code COLDH20 for free upgraded shipping at checkout.

Photo: Overstock

Summer is (basically) here and that means 4th of July sales are kicking off. Instead of wasting money on cheap fireworks that will disappoint you, dive into the savings at Overstock’s 4th of July Blowout Sale. You can get up to 20% off select items and free shipping.



During this 4th of July sale, you can get 15% off select home decor, area rugs, furniture, garden and patio, and more. You can refresh your summer wardrobe with 20% off select shoes and clothing.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Sure, the Fourth of July isn’t actually until next week, but that doesn’t mean the sales aren’t already upon us. All clearance is under $20 at American Eagle right now, including Men’s, Women’s, and Aerie. It is a great time to stock up on those AE Heathered flex t-shirts that are only available online, while they’re only $10. On top of the clearance sale, all swimsuits are BOGO and all shorts are 40-50% off.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Guys, it’s time to stock up on new styles for summer from Perry Ellis’ 4th of July Sale. Right now, everything on their site—from suits to casuals tees and pants—are 40% off, and you can snag an extra 50% off sale styles as well. No code is necessary to snag these prices, the discount will automatically apply in your cart. You look more stylish already.



Image: Backcountry

This land is your land, and if you plan to get out and see some of it this summer, you should first pay a visit to Backcountry’s 4th of July Sale. You’ll find gear and apparel for up to 40% off, and it’s your right to take advantage of these low prices on brands like The North Face, Patagonia, prAna, Nike, Hydro Flask, and more. Now those are some deals worthy of fireworks.



Photo: Vera Bradley

You might remember Very Bradley as the brand of the paisley quilted tote carried by your great aunt, but in recent years, the retailer has expanded their prints beyond florals into more modern patterns. And I must admit, their solid bags, duffels, pouches, and other travel accessories are downright stylish. So consider taking advantage of the brand’s three different sales for the 4th of July. You can shop 30% off travel, 30% off the Fireworks Paisley pattern, and the 40% Off Summer Sale on select styles and patterns. There’s a reason that tote from years back is so memorable; these bags hold up. And there are patterns to please any taste — yes, including good ol’ paisley.



Screenshot: Amazon

If you’ve never been an Audible member, you can still get your first three months for $15. But if you’ve been a member in the past, and you have Prime,you can also save big on an annual membership as part of Amazon’s lead up to Prime Day.



For a limited time, Prime members can get an annual membership for $120, down from the usual $150, or $180 if you paid month-by-month. Plus, once you sign up, you’ll receive an email with a credit to get an Echo Dot to listen to your books with for just $.99. This is the rare Audible offer that’s open to people who used to subscribe to Audible, so if you took advantage of a previous promotion, you should still be able to sign up for this one as long as you aren’t a current member.

As a reminder, every month, Audible members can choose one audiobook and two Audible originals to add to their library for free, and those titles will be yours to keep, even if you cancel your membership somewhere down the road.

Screenshot: Amazon

It really does pay to be an Amazon Prime member. As Prime Day(s) rapidly approaches, Amazon has a new limited-time, exclusive deal. You can get three months of Audible for the price of one. That’s right, it is only $5/month (or $15 total) for a three-month subscription to Audible. The only catch? It is only for Amazon Prime members and only available to new Audible users.



Update: If you have been a member in the past, there’s a separate deal available for you too!

Each month, you can download two Audible originals, and one audiobook of your choice for free, each of which will be yours to keep forever, even if you cancel your membership. Individual audiobooks frequently cost $15 or more, so you stand to save a lot on the latest hits.

Screenshot: Amazon

Kindle Unlimited is basically Netflix for ebooks and audiobooks, and Amazon’s offering a rare discount on the service today. You’ll get your first three months for FREE, after which you’ll be automatically billed the regular $10 per month, unless you cancel. If you love to read, this is a great chance to sample the service without fully committing. The deal is exclusive to new Kindle Unlimited subscribers, and for Prime members only



Graphic: Amazon

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for $1, for a limited time as part of the company’s lead-up to Prime Day.



This deal is even available to non-Prime members, though it’ll renew at $10 per month instead of $8. But either way, four months to stream the new Vampire Weekend and Carly Rae Jepsen on repeat for free? Yes please.

Image: Zach Custer ((Cole Haan)

Cole Haan is definitely a brand that can make you think twice on account of the price. So when they kick off a Fourth of July sale, it’s the perfect time to act.



Hundreds of popular products are on sale for up to 60% off, including a few of our favorites: 2.ZERØGRANDs starting at $80, the sweater-like ZERØGRANDs with Stitchlite wool for $70, the versatile All-Day Trainer with Stitchlite, and a whole lot more. So shop now, and kick off your summer with a pair of great new shoes

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Looking for a new outfit to wear to all of the 4th of July parties you’re attending next week? You can stock up on t-shirts, polos, and Chinos at Original Penguin. Right now through July 11, you can shop Original Penguin’s 4th of July End of Season Sale to save up to 50% on your favorite styles. You can get an extra 10% off your order using the promo code EXTRA10.

BioLite Fourth of July Deals | BioLite

BioLite, the company behind the wood burning camp stove that recharges your phone with fire, just kicked off its Fourth of July Sale, with something for every tech-loving outdoor enthusiast (no, they’re not mutually exclusive interests!).

The CampStove 2 is there, as is the SolarHome 620, which adds some lights and USB chargers to any off-grid shed or cabin, and the HeadLamp 330, which is our favorite product of its kind. But the most exciting deal is the rare discount on the FirePit. This Kickstarter sensation uses thermoelectric fans to promote big, beautiful flames that you’ll be able to fully enjoy thanks to the transparent mesh sidewalls. It also doubles a hibachi grill, so safe to say the next neighborhood barbecue is going to be in your backyard.

With its modular design, free shipping in regular-sized-boxes, and attractive design, Burrow sits on the throne of the direct-to-consumer sofa industry, and you can score a rare deal on the couch (or chair, or ottoman) of your choice during the company’s Fourth of July sale, including the company’s brand new leather offerings.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Burrow

For a limited time, promo code FOURTH19 will get you the following discounts:

-$50 off purchases of $500+

-$150 off purchases of $1000+

-$250 off purchases of $1500+

-$350 off purchases of $2000+

-$500 off purchases of $2500

A loveseat, any couch, or a chair paired with an ottoman will get you over the minimum here. As always, you get to pick your fabric, your leg color, and even the height of your arms, and you also get a 30 day risk free trial, with a simple return process if you don’t like it.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

4th of July is a great day for people to host barbeques and watch some fireworks. While it is always a fun time for humans, it isn’t always fun for animals. More pets run away around July 4th than any other time of year, often due to the fireworks being intensified by their heightened sense of sound. Right now, you can save on supplements that can help ease your dog’s 4th of July anxiety.



JustFoodForDogs now sells a Calm supplement, which is an all-natural blend of Valerian Root and Passion Flower to calm the nervous system by reducing stress. The supplements were designed by JustFoodForDogs’s team of veterinarians and can be used in common stressful situations for dogs, like separation anxiety. Until June 30, you can get 10% off the 12-count and 90-count of JustFoodForDog’s Calm Supplements using the promo code calmjuly4th.

In a press release, Dr. Oscar E. Chavez, Chief Medical Officer of JustFoodForDogs said:

“If there was ever a day for preventative care when it comes to our beloved dogs, Fourth of July is it. Our Calm supplement is a balanced fusion of valerian root and passion flower that works to naturally enhance and increase the function of GABA receptors in the brain; this helps calm the nervous system by reducing stress in situations that commonly cause tension.”

Screenshot: REI

Fourth of July is still a few weeks away, but REI is already popping the sale fireworks with discounts on all of your favorite outdoor gear.



The biggest discounts are generally going to be on REI’s own products, including the Passage 2 backpacking tent and the REI Camp Roll table, in addition to a ton of apparel.

Some great options elsewhere in the sale include Patagonia’s famous Black Hole duffels, reader-favorite Hydro Flask drinkware, and summer-ready swimwear from a variety of great brands.

If you have affinity for certain outdoor brands, you can also just head to REI’s All Sales page, and sort by your favorite brands.

