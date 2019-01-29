In the words of Liz Lemon, “Love is patient. Love is weird and sometimes gross. Love is elusive. And you found it. So treasure it.” By all means, you should spoil your significant other(s) this Valentine’s Day. But that doesn’t mean you should have to pay full price.

We’ll be updating this post with our favorite gift-friendly deals from now until the big day, so keep checking back until you find that perfect something for that special someone, or someones.

Valentine’s Day is officially one month out, which means it’s time to start planning something special for the special someone. If you’re smart, you’ll consider getting the object of your affection a bouquet of flowers, because flowers are classic, easy to procure, and — thanks to this deal from 1800Flowers — not too pricey.



For a limited time, if you order select Valentine’s Day flowers to be delivered sometime between February 9 and 14, 1800 Flowers will give you 25% off. Just use promo code LOVEEARLY and get your S.O. anything from a classic bouquet of roses or a pretty lily arrangement, to a not-so-traditional heart-shaped bamboo plant or very extra heart-shaped rose wreath. Meanwhile, I personally am feeling emotional about this puppy made out of carnations, and also this gift basket filled with chocolate. (Single men of New York City, are you listening?!)

Assuming you aren’t just marking time in your relationship, watches can make for great Valentine’s Day gifts, and Breda’s here to help with an exclusive $30 off for our readers with promo code KINJA30. That code will work on any regular priced watch, and there are a ton of options available for both men and women. They’ve got square watches, circular watches, watches with leather bands, watches with metal straps...and somehow, they all look really good.



The clocks’s ticking on this deal though—it ends on 1/31—so don’t procrastinate on Valentine’s Day like you do every other year.

Cult favorite curly hair brand DevaCurl is blowing out a selection of shampoo and conditioner sets, including their Original, Delight, and Decadence lines. Bring home a fan favorite “How to Quit Shampoo” set for those who have yet to jump on the No-Poo bandwagon, or load up on product with a couple 32-ouncers, because you’ll need more shampoo and/or conditioner at some point. Just use promo code FINALSALE to get 25% off and start curling up.



I’ve had this particular mattress on my watch list for over three months and this is the best price I’ve seen yet. Usually hovering around $330, this $246 price is a significant markdown on this 10 inch, Queen-sized bed-in-a-box.



What drew me to this mattress in particular is two-pronged: it’s not an innerspring (yay!) and it’s firmer than most memory foam mattresses. It also helps that it’s almost have the price of comparable foam models.

And if you want something King-sized, the 10-inch and 12-inch models are also discounted.

Wannabe international style stars need look no further than Nordstrom Rack to get their fashion fix today. The Rack is marking down a ton of sophisticated looks courtesy of Ted Baker London, including men’s and women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. This deal will last through Thursday, but the best stuff will surely sell out, so start shopping, ol’ chap



If you still haven’t outfitted your kitchen with a KitchenAid, you can get a certified refurbished Professional 6 quart model for just $200, direct from KitchenAid’s own website. At 575 watts, the Pro model can handle the thickest doughs where the lower end KitchenAids would struggle, and with delivery promised by early February, it could make for a great Valentine’s Day gift.



Unfortunately, the only color in stock is Empire Red, but at least it’s iconic.

Under Armour’s sweat wicking, odor eliminating, ultra-stretchy Boxerjocks are built to move with you while you work out, but they promise to be just as comfortable walking around town, or lounging on the couch as well. For a limited time, Under Armour’s clearing out select styles starting at just $10, which is a terrific price for premium boxer briefs. Models’ muscles not included, sorry.



If you can’t abide your toes sticking out from under your blanket when you’re trying to stay warm, it turns out the solution is as simple as buying a big-ass blanket. As in, a blanket you could literally get lost under for hours.



The Big Blanket Co. is set to release—wait for it—a big blanket. 10' x 10', to be precise. That means you never have to worry about which side is the long side, “stealing the covers” is a thing of the past, and there’s always room to share the warmth. Preorders are marked down to $150 (from $200) until the end of January, but you can save an extra 10% today with promo code SAVE10-6XSMJW. That seems like a lot to spend on a blanket, but maybe not when you consider that there’s more material here than four regular sized blankets.

It’s a new year, so get a new wardrobe to match the new you. Bonobos has added 200 new styles to their sale section, and you can take all of them home for an extra 50% off using promo code DONTQUIT. Make space in your closet for essentials like chinos, jeans, button-downs, and suits, and get ready to look on the outside like the put together guy you are on the inside.



ModCloth is known for their unique stock, and right now, they’re running a uniquely great deal. The brand’s Warehouse Sale is on, which means over 1,300 retro-cool styles are marked down to seemingly impossible prices. Items start at just $5 and range from apparel, to shoes, winter accessories, and quirky home items. Hurry and buy up the finds you want now, since this sale will be sent back into storage after today.



If you want to make a long-overdue transition to a front pocket wallet, this leather money clip can hold a ton of bills and cards for under $10. Prices will vary based on the color and material you choose (there are a ton of options), but promo code KINOFF30 should take 30% off at checkout.

