Photo: Vivek Kumar (Unsplash)

Moms who say they don’t want anything for Mother’s Day are lying. But buying a present for the woman who gave you life doesn’t have to mean emptying out your bank account. We’ll be updating this post with the best gift-able deals, so you can get Mom something nice and still save money. Your mother didn’t raise you to be wasteful, after all.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve ever bought flowers online, you’ve probably taken a pause and a deep breath when you got to checkout and saw how much they cost to ship. It makes some sense—they’re delicate flowers, after all—and you ordered them anyway because you’re a good person, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt.



That’s what makes 1800Flowers’ Mother’s Day deal so tempting. If you use promo code FREESHIP on any of their Mother’s Day bouquets, and set delivery between 5/8-5/11, they’ll waive the shipping and service charges. So go ahead, treat your mom, she deserves it.

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of great wines from around the world, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers right now in preparation for Mother’s Day.

Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with six bottles of wine for just $40 with free shipping, and every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. But if you use this link when you sign up, you’ll get FREE shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month. At the very least, you should send Mom the trial box for less than $7 per bottle. I mean, why wouldn’t you?

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The time has come for TIMEX’s Buy More Save More sale event, in which shoppers can take 15% off orders $49 or more, or 25% off $99 or more. So it’s a pretty good time to invest in a new timepiece for yourself, or maybe even pick one up for Mom or Dad for their respective upcoming holidays. But watch out! The clock’s ticking on this deal, so get your watch purchases in now.

Photo: Sonos

Update: The black model is back to $170 (still a good deal), but the white one is still on sale for $150. I wouldn’t expect it to last long.

Sonos came out with a slightly tweaked Sonos One smart speaker this week, and while “an updated processor, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and increased memory” are nice upgrades, the thing that really matters, sound quality, remains the same.

That’s why our recommendation is to buy the Gen. 1 model on clearance for $170 $150 from while you still can, down from the original $200, and down from the old clear-out price of $180. The Sonos One hardly ever goes on sale outside of major events like Black Friday, and even then, we rarely see anything in excess of a $20 discount.

So whether you’re buying your first Sonos, or finally adding a speaker to your guest bedroom closet because you already have them everywhere else, this is a great chance to save. I’ve bought a couple of these for my mother in law’s house, and they sound astonishingly good, especially for their size.

Photo: Amazon

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that. The apartment-friendly 3 qt. Instant Pot Mini wants a permanent home on your kitchen counter, and it’s down to $48 today, a $32 discount.



While Instant Pots are best known for cooking foods quickly, they’re also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and a damn good rice cooker too. Basically it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and this model is great if you’re nervous about it taking up precious cabinet and counter space.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Time’s ticking on Mother’s Day gifts and right now Amazon is blowing out tons of different watches. Both men’s and women’s styles are discounted. Prices start at just at around $29 for a Fossil watch and go all the way up to Michael Kors smart watch for $238.

Just remember that these prices will only stick around for a day, and there’s a limited stock. So don’t let the clock run down on these deals before checking out all of your options in the main page.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Urban Outfitters wants to outfit your urban (or suburban, or rural, whatever) home for less. Right now, take up to 40% off home decor, all of which possess that hip and cool flair that Urban has come to be known for. Go as big as a whole new look for your bed, or as subtle as a few unique accent pieces; either way, you’ll be getting a good deal.

Image: Nordstrom Rack

Looking to get outta dodge this spring? Nordstrom Rack feels you — and all the stuff you need to haul with you. Prep for your trek with a ton of stylish Tumi gear, now on sale for just two days. Everything from rolling carry-ons and duffles, to sleek backpacks and travel wallets are included in the sale, so you can certainly find the perfect bag to lug around on your big trip.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Today’s a good day to restock your workout wardrobe with tons of sneakers, apparel, and accessories from Reebok, since right now, you can take $20 off orders of $100 or more, $10 off orders of $85 or more, or $5 off any order with promo code SAVEMORE. With pretty much the entire site included in the promotion, you’ll certainly break a sweat scrolling through all these deals.

Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.



While we saw some better deals on these around Black Friday (if you were quick enough to snag them), $250 for 32GB is still a terrific price. If you ask me, it’s worth buying one of these for the express purpose of playing Civilization VI on the go.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Kate Spade bags rarely drop below $100, but now, a selection of nylon styles are up for grabs at a major discount on the site, just in time for Mother’s Day. Use promo code PERFECT to snag a pouch, starting at just $40, or a purse, tote, or backpack. Mom will love the classic quilted black, and you’ll love the price.

If you’re unfamiliar, Cricuts make all those custom stickers, delicate doilies, and Instagram-ready greeting cards you see around your crafty friend’s house. You too can start being a craft wizard with Amazon’s sale on this popular Cricut Explore Air 2 machine.



Let’s talk about the cool stuff it can do: It can print any design you create in Photoshop/Illustrator/etc. or you can select a design for its extensive library. You can design and print on the go, using Cricut’s app on your phone or tablet. It’s strong enough to cut through a bunch of different materials like faux leather, vinyl, and speciality paper. Lastly, the Explore Air 2 prints faster and has more color options than the first model.

The heavy-hitting deal here is the bundle which includes the base unit plus a basic tool set, and a vinyl brights sampler selling for $230. This set rarely moves away from its usual $287.

But if you just want to go for the standalone unit (which typically sells for $250), it’s available for $211 in Mint, Persimmon, and Cherry Blossom flavors, so go open that Etsy shop.

If you’re ever planning to head outdoors this season, L.L.Bean is what you want to be wearing when you do it. The outdoorsy brand is taking 25% off your order with promo code SAVE25. This deal seems to apply to both full-price and on-sale items, exclusing non-L.L.Bean brands. So now’s the time to stockpile Bean Boots, Wicked Good Slippers, and whatever other gear your closets can hold.

Image: Paula’s Choice

It would be the correct choice to take advantage of this skincare sale at Paula’s Choice. Through Friday, take 15% off best sellers (excluding kits, sets, sale, and new items as noted on product pages). There’s no promo code required, so why not pick up our favorite retinol serum and anything else you need for your face?



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

J.Crew Factory is already marked down significantly compared to its regular J.Crew counterpart, but now, the Factory is taking its discounts to a whole new level. Take 50% off everything on their site, plus an extra 20% off your purchase with promo code TOOGOOD. The whole factory is currently stacked with springtime staples in that classic J.Crew aesthetic, so shop and save on those in-season styles now.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Summer is approaching, and that means humidity is on its way to ruin your hair. Save yourself from flyaways, and snag select TIGI products for up to 60% off right now at Ulta. Plus, if you spend $20 on TIGI products at Ulta, you’ll get a free Rockaholic Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo.



If your hair isn’t too crazy, but you want a little bit of hold and a lot of shine, you can buy TIGI’s Bed Head Masterpiece Shine Hairspray for $10, which is 60% off retail price. If humidity is actually your enemy, then you’re going to want to grab Bed Head After-Party to combat frizz; it is also 60% off and selling for $10. If you need extra-strength hold to keep your hair in check, Bed Head Hard Hairspray is the way to go for 50% off. Time to get some bed head, but on purpose.

For the moms who love to get jewelry, Alex & Ani bracelets are kind of the hot new obsession. If you’re stuck on a gift for Mother’s Day, Alex & Ani currently has a 20% off sale, using the code MOM20. The sale doesn’t just pertain to “mom” things. So, if your mom loves Game of Thrones or Harry Potter, Alex & Ani has plenty of themed bracelets to choose from.

If your mom does enjoy proudly displaying that she is a Mom with a capital M, then you’re still in luck. You can finally admit she’s been right all of these years and get her a Mom Knows Best Bracelet Set for $78. If you’re not quite ready for that admission, you can get her a stand Mom Crystal Infusion Charm Bagle for $32.

Image: ThermoWorks

Our readers are big fans of the ever-reliable Thermapen, but quality comes with a price tag to match. That’s why you should take advantage of this discount on the Thermapen Mk4 model, down from it’s usual price of $99 to $74.25 in the grey color only. The sale lasts for a limited time, so don’t get burnt by waiting to long to add one to your kitchen tool box.



Breville Smart Oven Air | $320 | Amazon

Breville added air frying and dehydrating features to your favorite line of toaster ovens, and the feature-packed Smart Oven Air is $80 off today, within $11 of the best price we’ve ever seen.



Trust me when I say that once you own one of these, you’ll hardly ever use your “real” oven anymore. It preheats significantly faster, it’s much easier to program, and it’s big enough to cook all but the biggest meals. They don’t go on sale often though, and the Air model hasn’t been this cheap since December. Trust me, it’ll really come in handy when it comes time to prepare Thanksgiving dinner.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Well, they’re not the most subtle things in the world, but hey, they’re still Instant Pots. If you’re looking for both a multi-use programmable pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute, steamer, warmer, etc., and a piece of kitchen decor, consider this 6-quart Instant Pot Pioneer Woman LUX60, now on sale for $70 in two floral patters. Pro-tip: Your mom would love it.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t care to have LED lighting built into your bidet, or just don’t want to wait to make the long overdue switch from wiping poop off your butt with dry paper (sorry to be crass but that’s what we all do, it’s insane!!), Bio Bidet’s already-released Slim Edge bidet is on sale for just $26 today, with Prime shipping.



Like the upcoming Glow, it includes two nozzles (the other’s for feminine cleaning), brass fittings, and a slim, easy-to-install design. Trust us, your tush will thank you.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s no winter, but spring weather still often calls for a jacket. Layer up with select styles from Cotopaxi that are perfect for this time of year, thanks to this flash sale. Take up to 50% off a selection of insulated jackets in colors that scream springtime, so you can look seasonally appropriate without secretly shivering whenever you step outside.

Photo: Etsy

Moms are the best and they deserve to be treated like queens, that’s just a fact. They get one day of the year where we’re supposed to tell them how much they mean to us. If you suck at gift giving and never know what to buy your mom, look no further. You can definitely make her cry some ugly tears on Mother’s Day with this gorgeous personalized birthstone necklace.

Etsy seller GeoMinimalist sells family tree birthstone necklaces, and there is no one better to buy them for than your mom. Maybe your grandma, too? Depending on how many kids your mom has, you can choose from one to 10 leaf options. Right now, you can save 25% on the necklaces, meaning they now cost between $27 and $109. If you have more than nine siblings, just cut the list down to your mom’s Top 10.

You can always get two necklaces if your mom is also a grandma; one necklace for her children and one necklace for her favorites, the grandbabies. The necklaces come in three shades: gold, rose gold, and silver, as well as three chain lengths, 16"-18", 18"-20", and 20"-22". Your mom will never say this, of course, but she’ll like this gift more than anything your siblings get her.

Photo: Deva Darshan (Unsplash

If you have had an expensive face cream or foundation in your shopping cart at Sephora for weeks, time to get your credit card out. Their Spring Beauty Insider sale has officially begun. Sephora shoppers can get 10-20% off their entire purchase during this sale. It pays to spend a lot of money at Sephora during the year because the company’s top-tier shoppers get first dibs at the sale.

When: April 26 – May 6

Tier Requirements: Spend $1,000 during the year

Discount: 20% off

Promo Code: HEYROUGE

When: May 2 – May 6

Tier Requirements: Spend $350 during the year

Discount: 15% off

Promo Code: HEYVIB

When: May 2 – May 6

Tier Requirements: None

Discount: 10% off

Promo Code: HEYINSIDER

Sephora Rogue members earn extra benefits, like early access to sales, free shipping, free full-sized products, and free makeovers. Insider members don’t need to hit any spending threshold and it is free to sign up (so sign up now!).

Image: Zach Custer (( ( ( (Cole Haan)

Cole Haan is definitely a brand that can make you think twice on account of the price. So when they kick off a semi-annual sale, it’s the perfect time to act. Every full priced item they sell is 30% off, including a few of our favorites: 2.ZERØGRANDs, the sweater-like ZERØGRANDs with Stitchlite wool, the versatile All Day Trainer with Stitchlite, and ZERØGRAND Explore Waterproof Hiker Boot. So shop now, and start spring off with a set of great new shoes

