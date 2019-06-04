Photo: Daniel Cheung (Unsplash)

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Dads love a good bargain, so give them two gifts in one this Father’s Day when you hand over their present and tell them that you got it for a great price. We’ll be updating this post with the best deals on stuff for Dad, so you can be sure to get him something great without spending all your hard-earned cash, just like he taught you. Finally, you’ve made your old man proud.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Smartwatch, Smoke Gray | $186 | Amazon

If you have no idea what to buy your dad for Father’s Day, you don’t need to worry much longer. For some reason dads really love watches. If your dad has made the move to smartwatches (or you really want him to), you’re in luck. Right now, you can get a Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist Smartwatch for as low as $186, that’s nearly $90 off.

To get that low price, you’ll need to opt for the smoke gray color. Otherwise, you can still get five other Fossil’s Gen 4 smartwatches for slightly more, at $199. The watch has touchscreen functionality, smartphone notifications, fitness tracking, music storage, and so much more.

We all love to hate Crocs, but guess what! Those lightweight, hole-y, rubber-y slides are cool now, thanks to the always groundbreaking runway scene and one Post Malone. And you too can be hip to the trend thanks to Crocs Father’s Day Sale. A selection of the shoes (and not just styles for dads, by the way) are 40% off, and in case you haven’t noticed, Crocs also makes other shoes that barely even look like Crocs. So go ahead and stock up on Crocs, because fashun.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ring Father’s Day Sales | Amazon

Video doorbell or standard security cameras? Camera-based or traditional security system? Whatever your home protection preferences, you can get a great deal on the setup of your choice today.



Amazon’s discounting nearly all of its Ring products (save for the smallest accessories) right now, including two different video doorbells (the Ring 2 is battery-powered, while the Pro hooks into your doorbell wiring), a full home security starter kit (with a free Echo Dot), and various cameras, including the Floodlight and Stick-Up Cam, in both wired and battery forms. And in true Amazon fashion, they all come with free Echo Dots.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The Men’s Event at Ulta is the Father’s Day gift that keeps on giving, because these products will make your dad look, feel, and smell great every single day. Through June 11, load up on discounted skincare, haircare, fragrances, and more from Ulta’s expansive stock to fill his bathroom shelves. I swear, your dad has never looked so debonair.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re already on the hunt for a good Father’s Day gift because you’re tired of giving your dad ugly ties, look no further. You can take your dad golfing and you won’t even need to leave the backyard to do so. Now, all you need is a dad with a pool.

Advertisement

The Blue Wave Floating Green is perfect for the dad who is trying to work on his short game. The durable rubber tee comes with 12 practice balls in two different colors for competitive play. While it might not be the same as shooting 18 holes, it is the perfect game for a dad to play during a family BBQ with his kids.

Ahead of Father’s Day, Amazon is discounting the Craftsman V60 3-in-1 Cordless Lawn Mower to just $400, or about $50 off its regular price. As its name suggests, this particular model uses 60V motor, that’s designed for high performance mowing and mulching. The unit packs a 5.0Ah battery which is designed for lawns 1/3 of an acre.

This is the best price Amazon has offered on this particular unit, so act fast.