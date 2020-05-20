The Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package Gives You Ten Games and Movies to Catch Up, Now Just $40 on PS4

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package (PS4) | $40 | Amazon
Whether you’re new to Kingdom Hearts or you’re interested in owning all the games at the best quality, the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package is a fantastic deal. It includes ten Kingdom Hearts experiences, including games and cinematic content, and Amazon has it for just $40 today. Here’s everything you’ll get in the package:
- Kingdom Hearts Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearths Re: Chain of Memories
- Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)
- Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Re:code (HD Remastered cinematics)
- Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD
- Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep - a fragmentary passage
- Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover (movie)
I may be alone in this, but I’d buy it for Chain of Memories alone. That game was dope, and I don’t care who cares.
