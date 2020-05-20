The Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package Gives You Ten Games and Movies to Catch Up, Now Just $40 on PS4

Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package (PS4) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package (PS4) | $40 | Amazon

Whether you’re new to Kingdom Hearts or you’re interested in owning all the games at the best quality, the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package is a fantastic deal. It includes ten Kingdom Hearts experiences, including games and cinematic content , and Amazon has it for just $4 0 today. Here’s everything you’ll get in the package:

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearths Re: Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:code (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep - a fragmentary passage

Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover (movie)

I may be alone in this, but I’d buy it for Chain of Memories alone. That game was dope, and I don’t care who cares.

