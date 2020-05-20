It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPlayStation 4

The Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package Gives You Ten Games and Movies to Catch Up, Now Just $40 on PS4

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
2.2K
5
Save
Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package (PS4) | $40 | Amazon
Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package (PS4) | $40 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package (PS4) | $40 | Amazon

Whether you’re new to Kingdom Hearts or you’re interested in owning all the games at the best quality, the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package is a fantastic deal. It includes ten Kingdom Hearts experiences, including games and cinematic content, and Amazon has it for just $40 today. Here’s everything you’ll get in the package:

  • Kingdom Hearts Final Mix
  • Kingdom Hearths Re: Chain of Memories
  • Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)
  • Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix
  • Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Final Mix
  • Kingdom Hearts Re:code (HD Remastered cinematics)
  • Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD
  • Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep - a fragmentary passage
  • Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover (movie)

I may be alone in this, but I’d buy it for Chain of Memories alone. That game was dope, and I don’t care who cares.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

DIY Boba Kit Makes Your Time at Home More Bubbly

Upgrade Your Pantry Storage for Under $30

Save on Jackery's Explorer 160 Backup Generator and Power Through Your Next Outage

Tuesday's Best Deals: Kitchen Aid Mixer, West Bend Espresso Maker, Hunter Boots, Playstation Plus, Ring Spotlight, It Cosmetics Sale, and More