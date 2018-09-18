Image: Amazon

Grab the complete Jurassic World: 5-Movie Collection in 4K for the all-time low price of $65. The 6-disc pack is a limited edition steelbook that features HDR for each movie and is heavy with behind the scenes features and commentary. Relive the imaginative classic Jurassic Park from 1993 all the way through this year’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Blu-Ray and DVD available for $47 and $37 (also all-time lows), respectively.

