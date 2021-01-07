The JBuds Are the Perfect Pair of Moderately Priced Wireless Earbuds, Now 15% Off

JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’ve had the pleasure of testing a few items from JLab over the last few weeks and was pleasantly surprised by the quality for not only the price but the size. If you’re not sure where to start with wireless and are worried about going too cheap the JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds are a great option. They’re 15% off and in that nice space of moderate price but solid performance.

The sound is crisp, clear, and they block out a fair amount of background noise. They turn on automatically and connect immediately which is something I’m still getting used to with this brand. And being able to control everything by tapping one of the earbuds takes some time to figure out . It’s a bit of a learning curve but once you remember how many taps to what the transitions are seamless . The charging case is true to the twenty-four-hour claims of playtime. Expect around six hours of tune time for the earbuds off of one charge. These are sweatproof and waterproof so workout approved whether indoors or outside. They are comfy for hours of wear and the case is compact enough to toss in your bag or pocket. The JBuds will be a great addition to your audio collection.

