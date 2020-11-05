It's all consuming.
The JBL Xtreme 2 Brings Big, Portable, and Rugged Sound for $150, Lowest Price Ever

Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
If you’re serious about your music and you can’t trust your smartphone’s puny speakers to satisfy, you want a portable speaker, and the JBL Xtreme 2 is one of the best on the market. With a rare discount bringing it to $150 (it cost $350 once upon a time), this speaker promises loud and clear performance with its 40W drivers and dual passive radiators. With an IPX7 rating, the Xtreme 2 can survive a day by the pool for up to 15 hours before it needs charging. Find it at the likes of Best Buy and Amazon.

Quentyn Kennemer

