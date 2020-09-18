It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

The JBL Go2 Is Super Tiny, Super Loud, and Super Waterproof for $29

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsJBL DealsAmazon DealsJBL
134
Save
JBL Go2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $29 | Amazon
JBL Go2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $29 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

JBL Go2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $29 | Amazon

Fancying some time by the pool while we still have a little summer to enjoy? A waterproof Bluetooth speaker is a must if you like to stroke with a little music, and today, you can grab one of JBL’s tiniest boxes for just $29. This IPX7 waterproof Bluetooth speaker has a five-hour runtime and includes a microphone for phone calls. It has thousands of reviews at Amazon , over 95% of which are generally packed with praise. Here’s one user’s take:

This little box is full of vibe. While not the most powerful, the quality of sound is good and will be a perfect addition to the patio, on the golf cart, at the beach, or in the boat. It is so small that it would fit in a pocket or purse. It paired to my Samsung Note 9 easy.

Advertisement

The JBL Go2 is cheap enough to consider a quick trial, so pop on over to Amazon and grab one.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Friday's Best Deals: HP 72-Hour Flash Sale, Apple Watch Series 5, Breville Espresso Maker, Anker 100W Charger, Workout Bench, and More

The 10 Best Deals of September 17, 2020

This Workout Bench Folds for Easy Storage and It's 27% off, Today Only

If You're Compulsive About Swabbing Everything Down This Pack of 480 Antibacterial Wipes for $20 Is for You