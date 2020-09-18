The JBL Go2 Is Super Tiny, Super Loud, and Super Waterproof for $29

JBL Go2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

JBL Go2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $29 | Amazon

Fancying some time by the pool while we still have a little summer to enjoy? A waterproof Bluetooth speaker is a must if you like to stroke with a little music, and today, you can grab one of JBL’s tiniest boxes for just $29. This IPX7 waterproof Bluetooth speaker has a five-hour runtime and includes a microphone for phone calls. It has thousands of reviews at Amazon , over 95% of which are generally packed with praise. Here’s one user’s take:

This little box is full of vibe. While not the most powerful, the quality of sound is good and will be a perfect addition to the patio, on the golf cart, at the beach, or in the boat. It is so small that it would fit in a pocket or purse. It paired to my Samsung Note 9 easy.

The JBL Go2 is cheap enough to consider a quick trial, so pop on over to Amazon and grab one.