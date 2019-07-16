Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT Bluetooth headphones | $129 | Amazon

Audio-Technica’s ATH-M50X headphones are pretty much the standard in studio recording sessions and right now, Amazon’s dropping the price on it, its Bluetooth version, and a the rest of Audio-Technica’s headphone line for Prime Day.

Prices start at $35 for the M20x and go all the way up to $129 for the Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT Bluetooth headphones, which is currently at an all-time low.