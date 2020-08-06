The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker Is Only $80

Instant Pot Duo Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Instant Pot Duo | $80 | Amazon



There isn’t much to say about the Instant Pot Duo that hasn’t been said before, but the 7-in-1 pressure cooker is down to $80, which isn’t at its lowest price ever of $60, but it’s pretty close. You’ll save about $20, and you’ll be able to cook whatever the hell you want with the touch of a button. Plus, it comes in three cute colors to match the rest of the decor in your kitchen. Grab it before it’s gone.