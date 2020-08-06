It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker Is Only $80

ignacia
Ignacia
There isn’t much to say about the Instant Pot Duo that hasn’t been said before, but the 7-in-1 pressure cooker is down to $80, which isn’t at its lowest price ever of $60, but it’s pretty close. You’ll save about $20, and you’ll be able to cook whatever the hell you want with the touch of a button. Plus, it comes in three cute colors to match the rest of the decor in your kitchen. Grab it before it’s gone.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

