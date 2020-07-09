It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
The Instant Pot Aura Packs 10 Useful Cooking Modes, Now $50 off

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Instant Pot Aura Slow Cooker | $80 | Amazon

There’s nothing like prepping your meal beforehand and just dumping it all into a hot pot for slow cooking. Set a timer and kick back as dinner roasts away in the Instant Pot Acefeaturing roast, stew, bake, steam, saute, and more cooking options—now down to $80. Its bowl holds six quarts of whichever combination of unused ingredients you can scrape from your cabinets and freezers.

Quentyn Kennemer

