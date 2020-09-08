It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
The Instant Pot 8-Quart Pressure Cooker Is $40 Off

Ignacia
Instant Pot (8-Quart) | $100 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Instant Pot (8-Quart) | $100 | Amazon

Make cooking 10 times easier with an 8-quart Instant Pot. It’s only $100, which is $40 off the original list price. It has 48 customizable presets for anything you’d wanna cook including rice, ribs, soups, and more. Why guesstimate when this baby does it for you? The Instant Pot is also dishwasher-safe and can cook for up to eight people. Upgrade your cooking game and get one.

Ignacia

