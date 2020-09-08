The Instant Pot 8-Quart Pressure Cooker Is $40 Off

Instant Pot (8-Quart) Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Instant Pot (8-Quart) | $100 | Amazon

Make cooking 10 times easier with an 8-quart Instant Pot. It’s only $100, which is $40 off the original list price. It has 48 customizable presets for anything you’d wanna cook including rice, ribs, soups, and more. Why guesstimate when this baby does it for you? The Instant Pot is also dishwasher-safe and can cook for up to eight people. Upgrade your cooking game and get one.