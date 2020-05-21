It's all consuming.
The Infamous Relwen Peached Sailcloth Tanker Is Down 60% In Huckberry's Memorial Day Sale

Gabe Carey
Last time it was on sale at Huckberry, James Willems of Funhaus compared the Relwen Peached Sailcloth tanker to an eccentric creation out of Seinfeld’s J. Peterman catalog. Now it’s back on sale at an even steeper discount. Normally $298, the down to 60% right now, to $119—a reasonable price for a year-round light jacket. Replete with more zippers and buttons than you’ll know what to do with, it’s more than a fashion statement: it’s also downright practical.

The Sailcloth tanker is one of many slashed prices in Huckberry’s vast Memorial Day sale, which sees prices drop on everything from Mystery Ranch’s “The Mission” hybrid bag to the classic Rhodes Footwear Huxley boot. Stimulus check got you fancying a fancy new watch? The stunning Luminox Xcor Aerospace Pilot is on sale too—at a jaw-dropping $815. Peruse the whole gamut in our evergreen roundup of the best Huckberry deals.

