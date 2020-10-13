It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

The HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Is Only $59, a 50% Discount for Prime Day

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsPrime Day 2020
694
5
Save
HyperX Cloud Alpha S | $59 | Amazon
HyperX Cloud Alpha S | $59 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

HyperX Cloud Alpha S | $59 | Amazon

If you need a gaming headset, you NEED to hop on this deal for the HyperX Cloud Alpha S. This highly rated pair is normally $130, but Amazon is advertising a $90 price for Prime Day when you add it to cart. The kicker is that it’s actually $59 by the time you get there!

Advertisement

You’re getting 7.1 surround sound in a comfortable pair of cans featuring adjustable bass, an inline chat mixer, and a noise-canceling boom microphone that you can remove if you just want to jam out to some music.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Prime Members Get to Enjoy $70 off the Instant Pot Ultra for the Next Two Days

The Kitchen Gadgets Foodies Actually Use, and You Should Too

Save 25% on Select MOFT Laptop and Phone Stands for Prime Day

The 10 Best Deals of October 12, 2020