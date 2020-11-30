The HP AIO 22, One of the Few Remaining All-in-One PCs, Is on Sale for $450

Graphic : Gabe Carey

HP All-in-One 22 | $450 | HP

HP All-in-One 27 | $807 | HP | Promo Code 5STACKBFCM21

A few years back, when I was a budding tech journalist just trying to find my place in this world, the “all” in all-in-one stood for “all the rage.” Every PC maker was trying to mimic Apple’s success with the iMac and most of them couldn’t hack it. There’s clearly an audience for a desktop that de-clutters your desk by housing all the guts inside the monitor. If there wasn’t, Apple wouldn’t still be making them. And neither would HP for that matter, one of the few companies that still sells the things. What works for the HP All-in-One 22, currently $100 off for Cyber Monday, is its price point.

Whereas the iMac starts at upwards of a grand for a 22" screen and middling processor, this budget option packs comparable specs for a fraction of the cost: a razor-thin bezel outlines the display, enveloping an AMD Athlon 3150U (similar to an 8th Gen Intel Core i5, which is more recent than the one found in Apple’s base model iMac), a blazing fast NVMe 128GB SSD (presumably for quickly booting up Windows 10), a 1TB SATA hard drive, 8GB of RAM, and—holy shit a DVD drive—haven’t seen one of those in a while, along with a 3-in-1 memory card reader.

If you’re looking for something a little more high-end with more screen real estate, the 27" HP Pavilion All-in-One is on sale as well, at a deeper $150 discount, using the promo code 5STACKBFCM21.

