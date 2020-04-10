The HORI Fighting Commander Provides an Arcade Layout for Your Xbox One Fighting Games, And It's Only $30 Today

HORI Fighting Commander for Xbox One | $30 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If an arcade fighting stick is too rich for your casual blood, give the HORI Fighting Commander a try, the Xbox One version of which is down to its lowest price ever ($30) on Amazon. As a bonus, i t also works with Xbox 360 and PC.

This isn’t a Sega Genesis controller, by the way, although I know it looks eerily similar. As you’ll notice , there are no analog sticks, which means you’ll have problems playing most games on Xbox One, but with a superior directional pad that can also emulate the left analog stick and two extra face buttons for combos, it’s perfect for 2D fighters.

My only knock is that it’s a wired controller, but that’s also a plus if you’re one of few who can perceive the extremely slight lag you get with wireless.