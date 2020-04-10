It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

The HORI Fighting Commander Provides an Arcade Layout for Your Xbox One Fighting Games, And It's Only $30 Today

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
17
Save
HORI Fighting Commander for Xbox One | $30 | Amazon
HORI Fighting Commander for Xbox One | $30 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

HORI Fighting Commander for Xbox One | $30 | Amazon

If an arcade fighting stick is too rich for your casual blood, give the HORI Fighting Commander a try, the Xbox One version of which is down to its lowest price ever ($30) on Amazon. As a bonus, it also works with Xbox 360 and PC.

Advertisement

This isn’t a Sega Genesis controller, by the way, although I know it looks eerily similar. As you’ll notice, there are no analog sticks, which means you’ll have problems playing most games on Xbox One, but with a superior directional pad that can also emulate the left analog stick and two extra face buttons for combos, it’s perfect for 2D fighters.

My only knock is that it’s a wired controller, but that’s also a plus if you’re one of few who can perceive the extremely slight lag you get with wireless.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save 20% on Le Creuset's Stainless Steel Measuring Cups and Spoons

The RAVPower FileHub Is a Battery Bank, External Drive, And Travel Router Combined Into One

Tacklife Deals to Get Through Your Home Improvement Projects, Even On a Budget

Cheap Earbuds, Smartphones, Game Consoles, and More: The Best Amazon Warehouse Deals