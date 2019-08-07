Photo: Walmart

6' x 4' Backyard Greenhouse Kit | $300 | Walmart

If you’re not afraid to show off your green thumb, the ultimate gardening flex is a legitimate backyard greenhouse. This 6' x 4' option is easy to set up without any special tools, but its aluminum frame and built-in gutter system are still sturdy enough to protect your plants in rough weather.



So if you’re ready to give your plants a new home, the whole kit is marked down to $300 at Walmart, with free shipping.