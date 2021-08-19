Garmin 010-02064-00 Instinct Watch | $180 | Amazon

One of the best new pieces of tech to show itself in the last decade or so has been what watches are capable of now in terms of fitness. GPS watches existed when I was a runner in high school, but they certainly weren’t in the price range that a high schooler could afford. But that price has come down quite a bit a nd now with all sorts of additional health data, a watch like this is now a must-own for anyone who takes fitness seriously. This one doesn’t have a ton of bells and whistles, but if you’re just looking for something that can tell you how fast you’re going, how far you’ve gone, and what your heart rate is, this is all you need. You can get a Garmin Instinct for only $180 now on Amazon which is 40% off its usual price .