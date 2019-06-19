Photo: Amazon

If you haven’t paid much attention to SSD prices lately, or if you get your information primarily from Apple’s laptop configurator tool, you might be surprised to learn that you can get an external 1TB SSD for $110. It’s true!



This external drive from Silicon Power comes in an aluminum enclosure and connects to your computer via an included USB-C-to-C or C-to-A cable, and can hold a ton of files that need to be loaded quickly: your photo collection, files for video editing, PC games...that sort of thing. Today’s deal is an all-time low, needless to say, it’s the best deal we’ve seen on any 1TB external SSD.