Hugo and Nebula award-winner The Forever War remains timeless, and you can get a Kindle copy for just $3 today. If you’ve never read it, I really can’t recommend it highly enough, especially if you want to walk around with a dead, hollowed out look behind your dead eyes for a few days while you ponder it all.