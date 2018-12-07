FOREO LUNA Mini 2 | $104 | Amazon
Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Winter is especially tough on skin, so treat your face right with this FOREO LUNA Mini 2, now down to $104 on Amazon. This small-but-mighty scrubbing machine removes makeup, dirt, and oil from your pores with the help of soothing pulsations and a silicone brush. We’ve tried the full-size version before and loved it, but hey, bigger doesn’t always mean better.