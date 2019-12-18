It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

The Force Will Always Be With You When You Shop This Star Wars Gold Box

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
506
Save
Star Wars Toys, Games, Books, and Costumes Gold Box | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Star Wars Toys, Games, Books, and Costumes Gold Box | Amazon

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases this week, so it is only fitting that Amazon is currently running a sale of up to 30% off Star Wars Toys, Games, Books, and Costumes. I am utterly gutted to report that merchandise for my beloved child, Baby Yoda, is not included in this sale. But, a ton of other items strong with the force are.

Advertisement

We do want to highlight two big break out items in this sale. Star Wars: Imperial Assault is marked down to just $40, which is a cheap as taking candy from Baby Yoda. The famous Millennium Falcon with Han Solo Funko Pop! is down to its absolute lowest price as well.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box, which means these prices are for today only and while supplies last.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Leave 2019 In the Past and Go On a 4-Night Cruise to the Bahamas, Starting at $199

Save 50% On Some Awesome Activewear With An Olivers Mystery Box

Get a Thermapen For 20% Off Before You Cook Christmas Dinner

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts