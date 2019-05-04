Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Happy Star Wars Day, my fellow nerf herders! ThinkGeek is taking 30% off all Star Wars merchandise and $10 off all lightsabers with the promo code SABERSALE. Just be warned, this is a one-day sale. So be sure to grab the nerd gear of your choice before these discounts make their jump into hyperspace.

Just note that you won’t see the discount until you make it to checkout.

(RIP, Peter Mayhew.)